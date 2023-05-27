Remark made by Congress Councillor led to Heated Arguments during MCC Council Meeting

The remark made by Congress Councillor led to Heated Arguments between BJP and Congress Councillors during MCC Council Meeting on Friday, 26 May 2023

Mangaluru: During the monthly meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council held on Friday, 26 May witnessed a deadlock for some time, after the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress councillors engaged in heated arguments and the ruling party councillors shouted slogans irritated over a remark by an Opposition party councillor. At one point, MCC Mayor Jayananda Anchan took the Opposition party councillor to task and said that he was showing disrespect to the House with his remarks. He also asked the Congress councillors whether the councillor in question was the Leader of the Opposition.

BJP Women Councillors Protesting against Congress Councillor A.C. Vinayaraj during the Council meeting

The Mayor said that the councillor was exceeding his brief as he mentioned once that the Mayor did not know. The conduct of the councillor in the House was not correct and it should be the last one, the Mayor said. The matter pertained to getting a property, either through acquiring or through the TDR process, for developing a cycling track from the Bolara surface to M.G. Road came up, the Congress councillor, Advocate A.C. Vinayraj, maintained that the 28 families, with about 150 persons, on the property should be properly rehabilitated first before getting the land for the project.

Congress Councillor Advocate A.C. Vinayraj raised his voice to the Mayor

Vinayraj objected to the Mayor giving his consent to get the land in anticipation of the approval of the council even before discussing it in the council. He also sat in the Well of House for some time registering his opposition to the decision taken by the Mayor without consulting the council. Following heated arguments over the matter between the ruling and the Opposition party members, the Mayor who once agreed to drop the move, later agreed to postpone the matter from taking any decision.

At this point, a remark by Vinayraj, who was stressing the seriousness of the issue, that it was not a matter of a decision to be taken based on the outcome of the kitchen discussion, angered the women councillors of the BJP who stormed the Well of the House seeking an apology. They also stood near the seat of the councillor and shouted slogans and Vinayraj refused to apologise. The pandemonium ended after senior councillors intervened and all agreed not to pursue the matter further.

