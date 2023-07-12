Remarkable Journey of Hope! Rare Tumor Removed from 13-year-old Boy’s Abdomen at KMC

The unwavering determination of the boy’s parents who travelled from Kasargod to Mangaluru to seek medical treatment for their son saved the day for him

Mangaluru: A thirteen-year-old boy Vivin (name changed), from Kasargod was diagnosed with an Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor (IMT), an exceptionally rare neoplasm predominantly affecting children and young adults. His parents embarked on a challenging journey to seek the best medical intervention, which led them to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru. Through collaborative efforts, a multidisciplinary team was assembled to evaluate Vivin’s condition. Surgical intervention was suggested, which was accepted by the parents. The procedure was meticulously planned and executed, resulting in successful laparoscopic excision of the tumour. Vivin is now on the way to full recovery.

Vivin’s medical journey began when an abdominal mass was accidentally discovered during an ultrasound examination, accompanied by significant weight loss. Deeply concerned for their son’s health, his parents are determined to do everything possible to save Vivin’s life. They sought the best possible medical intervention. For that, they travelled all the way from Kasargod to KMC Hospital in Mangalore.

At the hospital, a highly competent team of medical professionals wasted no time in conducting a comprehensive evaluation of Vivin’s condition. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, a contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CECT) scan of his abdomen revealed a well-defined heterogeneous lesion measuring 7×8 cm, situated between the gastric fundus and splenic hilum. This discovery raised concerns about the presence of lymphoma or a gastrointestinal stromal tumour, necessitating further investigation. To assess the extent of the disease, a positron emission tomography (PET) scan was performed, which ruled out the possibility of distant metastasis.

This case serves as a reminder of the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration between the surgeon, paediatrician, hemato oncologist, radiologist, and pathologist to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal patient management. Vivin was diagnosed with an Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor (IMT), an exceedingly rare neoplasm that primarily affects children and young adults.

The surgical team at KMC Hospital executed a laparoscopic excision of the tumour, a well-defined 7×8 cm lesion arising from the mesentery, and located between the stomach and spleen. Following the surgery, Vivin experienced a smooth postoperative recovery and was discharged on Day 2 of postoperative.

Dr Vidya Bhat, Consultant-Surgical Gastroenterologist, at KMC Hospital, stated, “This case serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration. By working together, we can ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal patient management. We are also inspired by the determination of the parents who sought the best medical intervention for their child’s health and well-being. Their proactive approach played a crucial role in the successful treatment of the abdominal tumour.”

Recognizing the potential risk of recurrence and metastasis, the medical team at KMC Hospital emphasized the importance of regular follow-up visits for Vivin. The remarkable journey of Vivin stands as a testament to the significance of early detection and complete surgical excision, offering the best chances for a favourable outcome.

