Spread the love



















Remdesivir injections airlifted to MP

Bhopal: Efforts are on to provide better treatment to patients infected with coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. The measures include Remdesivir injections which have immensely helped treat the people. These injections are being supplied by airways in different parts of the state so that the people who need it can get them in time.

Remdesivir injections were sent to Gwalior by special aircraft. As many as 600 Remdesivir injections were dispatched to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Airport in Maharajpura. These injections are also being made available to private hospitals under the prescribed protocol.

Similarly, three boxes of Remdesivir injection were airlifted from Indore to Bhopal by a special helicopter.

As per instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, efforts are being made by the state government on a war footing to supply the necessary resources for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. Four boxes of Remdesivir injection meant for Hoshangabad district were sent by a state government helicopter to Budhni.

A large consignment of Remdesivir injections was received at Indore Airport on Sunday. This consignment of 125 boxes contains 12,000 injections. In order to ensure that Remdesivir is readily available in the state’s districts, they were transported by planes and helicopters.

Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma said, “Out of 125 boxes which reached Indore Airport, 25 boxes were delivered to Bhopal district, four boxes to Hoshangabad district and five boxes to Sagar district. Similarly, 10 boxes reached Gwalior, one box at Chambal, four boxes at Rewa, three boxes at Shahdol and 21 boxes were sent to Jabalpur by a state plane. Arrangements have been made to transport 14 boxes to Ujjain and 38 boxes to Indore.”