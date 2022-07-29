Remembering Loved One on Her 1st Death Anniversary by Dedicating a Music Concert

Loving Tribute! Remembering Loved One on Her First Death Anniversary by Dedicating a Music Concert/Nite to be held on Sunday, 31 July 2022 from 6.30 pm-10.30 pm

Mangaluru: Many of her fans have enjoyed her superb acting enormously. The presence of friends and family at a Music Concert/Nite dedicated to her is indeed a perfect tribute paid to an artist who has enthralled and entertained thousands of movie-goers and drama lovers, thereby sharing her love of that acting/music with the people she had loved. It is a wonderful way to remember and honor her. And she is none other than (Late) Vinny Fernandes, a parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Cordel/Kulshekar in the City. Her First death anniversary mass was held today at Cordel Church joined by a large gathering.

L-R: Vihan Saldanha (Vinny’s Grandson), Vincent Fernandes (Husband), Ms Pratibha Saldanha (Daughter), Wilfred Fernandes (Son) and Dr Dheeraj Pawar (Family friend & business partner with Wilfred in Australia)

At a press meet arranged by her husband Vincent Fernandes, briefing the media persons Vincent’s daughter Ms Pratibha Saldanha said, “My mother Vinny Fernandes, an actress and a legend with 100 plus movies to her credit, many charitable causes, political and social services, helping the needy and provider of greater platforms for younger talents to excel left for heavenly abode on 27 July 2021. Her demise was a great shock and a massive loss of a great personality to thousands of her fans and her dear family”.

“Her achievements were recognized by countless awards including Rajyotsava Award, Rani Abbakka Award, Comedy Bai Title, Kala Abhinetri Award, and Karavali Muttu, among many others. Ln Vinny Fernandes has acted in multilingual films, television, and theatre shows that have garnered rave reviews for her talent and screen presence over the span of many years. She started acting when she was 15 years of age,” added Ms Pratibha.

Ms Saldanha further said, “Now her family and the loved ones are celebrating her one year of passing with a tribute to her achievements with a Musical Concert/Nite on Sunday, 31 July 2022 at Don Bosco Hall at 6:30 pm, with many esteemed guests attending. This nearly 4-hour music nite is Free of cost, a gift to her fans. This is an event one must not miss, as it is also a way to thank her, being a legacy which is now continuing with her son Wilfred, my brother, creating International Films and projects based from Australia. We wish plenty of luck and prosperity to our family and look forward to many more great achievements”.

