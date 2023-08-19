Removal of Shivaji statue in Bagalkot: BJP, Hindu organiations observe bandh

Condemning the removal of Shivaji statue by the district administration, the BJP and Hindu organisations are observing bandh on Saturday in Bagalkot city of Karnataka.



The statue was removed on the night of August 16 and the administration maintained that the installation of the statue was illegal, after which the situation turned volatile.

The BJP and Hindu organisations gathered at Sonar Layout from where the statue was removed and staged a protest.

The curfew orders are clamped in the city since Friday midnight.

The BJP and Hindu organisations have dubbed it as an action taken as part of appeasement politics by the Congress government.

The BJP and Hindu organisations have declared that until the Shivaji statue is re-installed, the agitation will continue.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karajol had held a meeting on Friday in this regard. In the meeting, it was decided to stage a peaceful protest by closing down all the shops and markets. The memorandums would be submitted in this regard to authorities.

The organisers are also planning to take out a silent march amid curfew orders.

District Commissioner K. M. Janaki stated that the authorities had removed the Shivaji statue for lack of authorisation. Along with the Shivaji statue, many statues in public places installed without permission from civic agencies were removed in the city.

