‘Remove Adani’s Name from MIA or Face Protests’- EX-MLC Ivan D’souza

Mangaluru: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and former MLC Ivan D’Souza’s tirade came after an airline withdrew its Mangaluru-Delhi flight , where he addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta, Mangaluru said, “I urge the concerned authorities to remove the name of Adani from Mangalore International Airport, if not face a bunch of protests, including a `Save Airport’ campaign that would be launched if the laissez faire policy continues to affect the airport and the people of this region. I blame the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MPs from the region for the steady decline in fortunes of the Mangaluru International Airport”.

“We have come to know through RTI that after Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) was handed over to Adani, the inclusion of Adani’s name to the airport is a complete violation. Ever since the takeover, the progress at the airport has slowed down, there are no longer proper facilities, flights have been grounded which is also a violation of the agreement. Although 16 years had passed after international status was accorded to the Airport, barring Middle East, the AAI and MPs had failed to develop it as a hub for international tourist destinations like Sri Lanka and east Asian countries. There used to be high volume flights to Mumbai, but as of now, only two were operating now instead of nine. Many flights operating from Mangaluru to Mumbai and Mysuru have been stopped. Other companies too are taking a step back from operating flights from MIA. It is a complete violation of the agreement in the name of privatization,” added D’Souza.

“If the airlines have scheduled time slots like 11.30 pm for Bengaluru and Delhi, how can they expect patronage from passengers. I blame MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Sadananda Gowda and Nalin Kumar Kateel for the declining fortunes of the airport since these MPs were only interested in using the airport for their travel and not for public benefit. The airport does not have a cheaper transport service like Bengaluru. The arrivals and departures are also at the same terminal and there are only four aerobridges at the airport instead of six with no tourism kiosk. These facts point out the apathy of AAI and MPs in developing the airport. I also demand that Udupi be developed under the Udaan scheme to provide connectivity to various parts of the state and country like being done under the scheme in Kalaburgi and Mysuru airports. The aviation minister should consider this or else Congress will conduct a ‘Save Airport’ campaign,” warned Ivan D’Souza.