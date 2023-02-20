‘Remove Flex Boards by Peoples’ Reps Claiming Credit for Development Works’- CPM Urges MCC



Mangaluru: If you look around the City at every nook and corner where development of the Road or inner lane is going on, you will see a flex hoarding/banner with the photo of the local MLA along with the area corporator, some of them added with pictures of CM or MP- and as the elections are getting nearer such flex hoardings have been increased claiming credit for the implementation of government schemes and projects.

Now the CPM has raised its voice against such publicity through Flex boards claiming credit for development projects taken up using various government funding, including the Smart City Mission. On this issue, the members of CPM had approached the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), seeking action against the violation of high court directions in this regard. They have demanded that flex boards with the pictures of people’s representatives that claim credit for the development works taken up using government funds, should be removed immediately.

Santhosh Bajal -the CPM Mangaluru South Committee Secretary speaking to the media said “Putting up flex boards and banners, claiming credit for construction of auto-rickshaw stands and bus stands, using government funds, is illegal. We have urged the city corporation to remove all such unauthorised flex boards and banners from the city. There are many banners with pictures of MLAs and corporators, even at the sites of work taken up under Mangaluru Smart City Limited. Those people’s representatives have been trying to gain political mileage for the development works taken up through government sanctions, which are carried out using the tax paid by the people,”.

” It should be noted that the High Court has already directed that flex boards and banners that laud people’s representatives for implementation of government projects, should be removed. The court also has suggested filing an FIR against those who put up such flex boards and banners. Therefore, we have urged the MCC to adhere to the high court’s direction.” added Bajal.

Meanwhile, the members of the Samarasya Mangaluru, led by Manjula Nayak, who also submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of the MCC on the same issue, said, ”

`Unauthorized banners of MLAs, MP and local people’s representatives are flourishing in the city. Unfortunately, people’s representatives have been trying to gain mileage for government works taken up with the tax paid by people. The city corporation has failed to control such unauthorized banners,”.

In response, the Mangaluru City Commissioner Channabasappa K said “We have already deputed a team of officials from MCC to check on such illegal practice, and drives will continue to remove tall unauthorised flex boards and banners. We have been carrying out drives regularly, to remove unauthorized publicity materials in the 60 wards of the city corporation, and it will continue. We have not received directions from the government about the high court’s direction. Once the government issues a direction, it will be followed,”.

It should be noted that even when Congress was in power in the City, the MLA then used to put up flex hoardings/banners at the site of development work, along with pictures of corporators, and other Congress politicians, claiming credit for the jobs done, even though the works were carried on with taxpayers money. The present people’s representatives have now followed the same trend.

