Rename Lady Hill Circle after Sri Narayana Guru Demands Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Mangaluru: One after the other…the demand for renaming Mangaluru International Airport, renaming of Roads/Streets and Circles, Renaming of Railway stations, etc seems like a never-ending DRAMA in Mangaluru? And now we have Members of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha addressing the media persons on Wednesday, 2 December at Hotel Goldfinch, Mangaluru Dharmendra-the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Executive Committee Member said, “Our longtime pending demand to rename Lady Hill circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle has not been finalized. Even though the Congress party had opposed renaming the said circle, now the BJP-led Mangaluru City Corporation members have not taken any interest or action so far”.

Dharmendra further said, “It should be noted that the BJP which came to power in the name of Hindutva with Hindu votes, should immediately act and go ahead with the process of renaming the LH Circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle. And if at all the ruling BJP led MCC fails to take action on the requested issue, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha will rename the same through an alternate way, and will also hold a mega protest soon after the Gram Panchayat elections demanding the renaming of the Circle.

Dharmendra also spoke on the two graffiti instances, one scribbled on the wall of an apartment on Kadri Kambla Road and at the old police post near the District court premises, where he said, “These two Graffitis scribbled on the wall supporting terrorist organizations is a threat to the internal security of the country. Added to that it is also the failure of BJP’s administration. It is very clear that the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement over winning 90 percent gram panchayats in the forthcoming elections has paved way for several doubts. During the Vidhana Sabha elections, several Hindu youths lost their lives in communal violence. No doubt that BJP is involved in polarization politics by creating communal tension and disharmony in the society”.

“Regarding BJP’s interest in re-introduction of the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill, it should enforce a bill which brings complete ban on cow slaughter and the accused should be booked under the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder), and not just implement it and doing nothing after that, alleged Dharmendra.

Kamalaksha Polalli- District Working President; Kamalaksha M, District Organising Secretary; Rajesh Pavitran-State Working President; and Pramod Swami- convener of Bantwal Vidhan Sabha constituency, among others were present during the press meet.