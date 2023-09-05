Renaming of India not needed, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s move to rename the country as Bharat is not required.



Speaking to reporters, he maintained that the Constitution mentions the name of the country as India and it is the name which is agreed upon by one and all.

“There is no need for renaming it,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that “the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, out of fear of our Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), are up to changing the name of Republic of India into Republic of Bharat”.

“One can observe that the BJP and Central government are seeing their defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Indian currency has the name India on it and attempts are made to change it,” Shivakumar stated.

“We are all Indians. It is not correct to change the name of the country out of fear of defeat. Their thinking is much more. If this is revealed, people will be shocked. I will speak on it at a different time. I am opposing the proposal as the President of Karnataka Congress. This politics will not last long. You can’t be in power for long, don’t do this,” he added.

