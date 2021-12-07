Renovated ‘Sambhrama’ AC Hall at St Anthony’s Ashram Launched , Bishop Blesses, Mayor Inaugurates

Mangaluru: The grand opening ceremony of renovated hall ‘Sambhrama’ was held today on December 06, 2021, at national and international fame, St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu, Mangaluru. The air-conditioned hall with all the latest appliances and grand interiors accommodates 300 seating capacity with an attached food court. The availability of ample parking space in a peaceful location is ideal for small functions in the city.

The ceremony began with the blessing of the statue of Sacred Heart outside the hall by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Smt Jacintha Alfred D’Souza, Corporator and Ex-Mayor, MCC inaugurated the high mast light sponsored by her and MCC. Name plaque was unveiled by Mr J R Lobo, Ex MLA, Mangalore South Constituency.

Premanada Shetty, Mayor, MCC inaugurated the Sambhrama Hall by cutting the ribbon at the entrance door. Bharath S, Corporator switched the lights on. Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha led the prayer service and blessed the new hall.

Addressing the gathering, Premanada Shetty said, “As the city of Mangalore is getting smarter and developing, ‘Sambhrama’ the renovated hall has added beauty to the city and contributed to the growth of the city. I wish that the service rendered by the institute may continue in abundance, bringing wellbeing to mankind.”

Counting the good works done by St Anthony’s Ashram, J R Lobo, said, “The charitable Institution is doing a great service to the society irrespective of caste, creed and religion.” Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha felicitated and thanked all the workers, contractors and the directors of Ashram and presented mementoes to all the dignitaries. The formal programme was followed by Christmas Carols and cultural dance by the Ashram residents.

Rev. Fr Onil D’Souza Director St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu welcomed the gathering. Fr J.B. Crasta, Designate Director rendered the vote of thanks. Ms Caroline compered the programme.

Report by Fr Anil Fernandes