Renovated Welder Workshop & Welding Testing Centre Launched at St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: The Inauguration of Renovated Welder Workshop and Welding Testing Centre was held at St Aloysius ITI on 27th June 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The Inauguration was done by Rev Fr Dr Leo D’souza SJ – Former Director SAITI. The Blessing of the Renovated Welder Workshop was done by Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ – Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru.

The programme commenced with a prayer service which was led by students and staff. Verses from the Quran, Holy Bible and Bhagavad Gita were read. Intentions were offered by the staff and students. Noel Lobo, Training Officer and Convener of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Roshan Dsouza, Principal extended a cordial welcome to the gathering.

The Chief Guest for the programme was Lawrence D’souza – Director, Plant-Tech Industrial Services. Guests of Honour were Balakrishna Gatty – Proprietor of Gajanana Machine Works, M Raghuveer Pai – Proprietor of Anoop Consulting Services, and Umesh – Proprietor of U Solutions Employment Agency. Rev Fr Dr Leo D’souza SJ – Former Director SAITI, Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ – Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru. Fr John D’Souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI, Roshan Dsouza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer and Convener were present.

Addressing the gathering the chief guest said” When we start welding there are different types of welding: Gas welding, Arc welding, TIG and MIG welding. To become a welder you should know how to hold the grinder first. You should be able to identify the defects and solve them. There are plenty of opportunities available in this field, but one needs to be passionate about the job”.

Director Fr. John D’souza SJ addressed the gathering saying, “We have been running a welding course for 42 years. Students come and join this course and get employed. Even SSLC-failed students can join this course and brighten their careers. Now we not only have the welding workshop, but we have upgraded it to be a welding testing centre. Welding has importance because it has applications for different fields. Even engineering college students come here to gain training in welding. Now we are capable of higher things and satisfy the needs of the industries.”

In his Presidential address, Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ said, “Renovated lab is inaugurated today, many are showing interest in welding. Welders are required in many fields such as aeroplane manufacturing, automobiles, gas pipeline welding, etc. Our purpose is that our students should get the best training possible. When you get good training you should make complete use of it. You must undergo the training with dedication and achieve success in life.”

Noel Lobo Convener of the programme, proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Robin Vas, the JTO.

