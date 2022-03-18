Renovation of a House by SVP and ICYM Cordel Holy Cross Church

Mangaluru: “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me” (Mathew 25:40) keeping these words of Jesus in mind, St Vincent De Paul Society (SVP) and ICYM Cordel unit undertook a renovation work of a house in St Michael Ward ( Kalai) on March 13, 2022 for half a day.

Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest gave his support. Fr Shaun Rodrigues, Fr Jovin Sequeira, Deacon Vivek Pinto, Santhan D’Souza, gurkar of the ward and about 40 persons gave their helping hand towards this initiative.