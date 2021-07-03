Spread the love



















Renowned Catholic Priest & Former Professor Fr John Fernnades No More at Age 85

Mangaluru: Renowned Catholic Priest and Former Professor and Head of Chair of Christianity -Mangalore University Fr John Fernandes, passed away on Saturday 3 July 2021, at the age of 85.

He was a Catholic priest who was very passionate about environment; Who loved and adored Indian Culture; Who strictly practiced what he preached; Who created awareness and fought for the rights of the villagers; who fought for rights of the workers of Jeppu Workshop and agitated outside the Mangaluru Bishop’s House; who launched a Forum of like-minded Catholic priests; who created a controversy in the year 2001, when he sat on the dais along with RSS chief Sudarshan at a RSS Rally in Udupi; Who strongly believed in the teachings of Jesus Christ on ensuring Human Dignity, Justice, Fraternity, and Liberty; Who cared for the poor and the downtrodden; Who was a Trustee of ‘Susheg Charitable Trust’, a NGO established to help enrich life in all living beings- Humans, Plants and Animals, and planed to build a 25-bedded assisted living facility for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.

Born in Udyavara near Udupi on 7-3-1936 to Jerome and Angeline Fernandes, Fr John Fernandes studied Philosophy and Theology in Pune, Innsbruck (Austria) and Trier (Germany), did his Doctorate in Theology (University of Trier, Germany); and Licentiate in Philosophy (Pune). He was ordained in Trier-Germany in the year 1963, and later he served as the Director of the Diocesan Biblical Liturgical Catechetical Centre-Mangaluru; Parish priest at Holy Cross Church in Hosabettu near Moodbidri (1976-1984), St Vincent De Paul (1984-1986), and at St Joseph’s Church- Belman from 1986-1994; Professor of Theology in St Joseph’s Seminary-Mangalore; Professor and Head of Chair in Christianity-Mangaluru University.

His service to the society was his involvement at the grassroots level in the fields of social justice, inter-religious co-operation and environment. He was also the Founder president of ‘Catholic Priests’ conference of India (CPCI). He retired in 2011, and enjoyed his retired life at the Senior Priests’ Home- St Anthony’s Institutions, Jeppu, Mangaluru. Fr Fernandes has published various books on Doctoral Thesis; was editor of many Journals in Mangaluru; has written many Theological articles, and also articles in Magazines and Newspapers in Konkani and Kannada. He was a recipient of the Herbert Haag-Preis Fur Award in Luzern, Germany in 2007; CPCI Award for Excellence, Mumbai in 2008; and Talent Research Foundation Award for Lifetime Achievement in Mangaluru in 2011. Fr Fernandes had written a comprehensive autobiography ‘Unbeaten Path’, which was released on 22 September 2016 on his 80th birthday.

Funeral rites will take place on Sunday July 4 at 10 am. St Joseph the Worker Church, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru. Covid Restrictions will be strictly followed.

