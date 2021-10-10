Spread the love



















Renowned Dubai Based Mangalorean Advocate Sunil Ambalavelil Granted UAE Golden Visa

Mangaluru: Dubai based corporate Lawyer and Legal expert Sunil Ambalavelil has been awarded the prestigious Golden Visa by the Government of UAE in recognition of his excellence in the legal profession spanning almost two decades. He is among the few in the legal fraternity to have received this honour that entitles him to further his cause of rendering his services to the legal needs of individuals and corporate entities in the region.

Sunil’s journey from the town of Mangaluru to access the corridors of power as a professional legal consultant is truly inspirational. An alumnus of SDM Law College, Mangaluru and subsequently Member of the Karnataka Bar Council, he today handles major consultancy assignments in the Gulf Countries on an array of complex legal issues.

Sunil is a qualified lawyer and has expertise in corporate and commercial transactions and cross-border acquisitions with a vast knowledge of local laws, regulations and administrative practices in the UAE. He has in-depth knowledge about the UAE Civil Code, Commercial Transaction Law, companies law, Dubai real estate law and UAE labour law.

He has advised a number of projects, multinational corporations and investors in corporate and commercial matters in UAE as well as across the globe. He has also advised clients on UAE Criminal laws, financing, international joint ventures, corporate strategies, logistics, transport agreements, maritime, port and terminal infrastructure, concession agreements, construction law and real estate transactions.

Sunil has experience in both contentious and non-contentious practice in the UAE. He is a very proactive lawyer with proven ability of strong negotiation skills. He is a Registered Legal Practitioner in the Dubai Government Legal Affairs Department, Registered Legal Practitioner of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts and a member of Karnataka Bar Council.

Ambalavelil joins the illustrious brigade of Indian citizenry from different professional backgrounds to have received this honour. Those who have been granted the Golden Visa include film stars Mammutti and Mohanlal, singer Sonu Nigam, Chairman of Lulu Group Yousuf Ali among others.

Sunil Ambalavelil has profusely expressed his gratitude to the UAE Government for the recognition and opined that granting of the Golden Visa has enhanced his responsibility in furthering his professional pursuits in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...