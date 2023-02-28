Renowned KMC Cardiologist Dr. Narasimha Pai Conferred with ‘Golden Aim’ award



Mangaluru: Dr. Narasimha Pai, a renowned cardiologist from KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Aim’ Award. The 11th edition of the Golden Aim Conference was organized by Dynergic Business Solutions, Bangalore, recently in the city.

On this occasion, the Most Trusted Healthcare Leadership – Interventional Cardiologist award was conferred on Dr. Narasimha Pai, who is serving Additional Professor in the Cardiology Department of KMC Hospital, Mangaluru. Dr. Pai has served in the field of cardiology for two decades and has been a beacon of hope in the lives of thousands of patients. He has been a part of many innovations in the field of cardiology.

Golden AIM Awards is one of the most prestigious honors that recognizes and celebrates the best of the Best Business Brands and Visionaries. Golden AIM Awards is one of the most premier Recognition Programmes. The prestigious award was presented to Dr. Pai by Dr. Prabhakar Shetty, an eminent radiologist from Bengaluru, who is also the President of the Karnataka Unit of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association and Vice Chancellor of Sri Siddhartha University.

On receiving the award, Dr. Narasimha Pai said, “It is a priority for doctors who serve as cardiologists to devote 24 hours to society. The service which we render tirelessly with dedication is for a healthy society and not in expectation of any reward or award. “Vaidya Narayana Hari” analyzes the greatness of our medical profession, the loyalty of doctors, and the way doctors are respected in society. The awards that come from exemplary organizations increase our responsibility. They inspire us to engage in further innovations in the field of cardiology. It is a great pleasure to receive this prestigious award from Dr. Prabhakar Shetty, a great practitioner, and senior physician”

On the occasion, Dr. Narasimha Pai also expressed his gratitude to his patients, his alma mater Kasturba Medical College, his teachers, colleagues, and the Team at KMC Hospital Mangalore.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multi-specialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 28 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,800+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient- recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Like this: Like Loading...