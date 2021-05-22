Spread the love



















Renowned & Pro-photographer Denis Rego Passes Away at Age 71

Mangaluru: Renowned and professional photographer Denis Rego who owned the famous ‘Denis Studio’, passed away on Saturday 22 May at the age of 71. In the 80, 90 and 20’s Denis was a popular face seen at various events, especially Catholic weddings and Roce ceremonies. Dennis was the main photographer for numerous religious and educational institutions in the twin districts, Mangaluru and Udupi. His photo studio named “Dennis Studio ” was earlier located in the building (above G8 pub) in Balmatta next to Gaulbert Tailors/Standard Library, before the building was demolished for a commercial complex.

Due to severe illness he was hospitalised three weeks ago and was recuperating in the ICU at Unity Hospital. Denis had been in the field of photography for 52 years, and has inspired many amateur photographers from the district.

He is survived by wife Monica, daughter Miriam married to Sydney and son Daryl married to Asleeta

FUNERAL DETAILS WILL BE UPLOADED LATER

