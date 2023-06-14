Renowned Saxophonist Alevoor Sundar Sherigar Passes away

Udupi: Renowned saxophonist Alevoor Sundar Sherigar died at his residence in Alevoor in Udupi district on Wednesday. Sherigar was 76.

He is survived by a son and three daughters. Sherigar was the first to train students to play the saxophone in Udupi.

He has taught thousands of students to play the instrument in the Udupi-Mangaluru region. Students trained by Sherigar are currently performing at national and international levels.

His granddaughter Pooja Devadiga, trained by him, is a famous saxophonist in Mumbai. He received an honorary doctorate degree from International Virtual Peace University and honours from various organisations.

Sherigar was one of the first to train women play the saxophone. He also received the Zilla Rajyotsava award. He had performed in Karnataka, Kerala, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Mumbai and other parts of the country. Sherigar also performed during festivals in temples of Udupi district.

