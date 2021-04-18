Spread the love



















Renowned Tulu Film Director Raghu Shetty No More at Age 42

Mangaluru : Renowned Tulu cinema director Raghu Shetty, aged 42, died of heart attack on Saturday 17 April evening. He was admitted to a private hospital in the City, after he became very ill.

Shetty’s talents were highly praised and applauded for the directorial skills he exhibited in the Tulu movie, ‘Arjun weds Amrita’. Currently, he was directing a few Kannada movies but sadly he didn’t live to watch them hit the silver screens.



Raghu Shetty was born in Moodbidri on 1 September1979, but was raised in Hubballi since his father was a businessman there. After his schooling in Hubballi, he came back and pursued education at Mahaveer College in Moodbidri. Passionate about movies from a young age, he developed his directorial skills in Bengaluru.

Shetty, one of the best directors the Tulu filmdom has seen, had the ambition to direct more movies. In his untimely death, Coastalwood has lost a brilliant movie director, whose exit has left a huge void.