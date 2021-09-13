Spread the love



















Reopen Mangalore City Corporation Swimming Pool for Regular Members

Mangaluru: The hypocrisy of the administration of the Mangalore City Corporation is very glaring in the matter of the opening of the Corporation swimming pool for the public. Though we the regular members, some of us who have been swimming for decades, have been already vaccinated including some of us having been infected and vaccinated too, have submitted a memorandum to the commissioner on the 23rd July itself the swimming pool has not been opened for us. This is despite the opening of bars, restaurants and gyms. In fact swimming pools come under one of the lowest risk categories according to the WHO. Religious programs and social events like marriages have been going on without any problems or regulation.

The hypocrisy of the administration is more glaring because the use of the pool is open to certain sections as if they are immune to covid. The sports batches are regularly using the pool in a number of sessions each day and so also some coast guard personnel.

Our requests have fallen on deaf ears so far. There is no record so far of covid having been spread from any swimming pool but despite it the pool has been kept out of bounds for us only. The other pool at the premises of St. Aloysius college campus seems to be covid proof as it has been open to the members of public for many months and so also those in other places like apartment complexes! The perusal of risk assessment tables and WHO charts show that the swimming pools are far above the risk levels when compared to bars, restaurants, buffets, cinema theatres etc. It is strange that while these places are open despite higher risk, a place for exercise like a swimming pool is closed for public ony.

We demand the reopening of the Mangalore City corporation swimming pool for us regular members. We are open to checkups before entering and also ready to produce our vaccination certificates.

On behalf of regular members of the MCC swimming pool

Narendra Nayak- Member of MCC Swimming Pool since 1990, without break.

