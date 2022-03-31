Repair Donigal-Marenahalli NH Road on Shiradi Ghat Stretch, says KCCI

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has written to the deputy commissioner of Hassan, for the immediate restoration of the Donigal-Marenahalli road on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway.

Shashidhar Pai Maroor, president of KCCI, stated that the stretch is in a bad condition, and needs immediate attention for restoration. At present the road is unmotorable, and poses a hazard to commuters, he stated, requesting the district administration to immediately inspect the road, and asphalt its surface with a proper paver finish, to sustain the monsoon.

Shashidhar Pai Maroor, president KCCI

People of the coastal districts have experienced hardship in travelling on this stretch of NH-75 in the past many years when it was damaged due to rain every year and was not restored for months, he said, adding that if this 10 km stretch is not restored, it may deteriorate further, causing major inconvenience for motorists in the coastal districts, including heavy cargo movement to New Mangalore Port, affecting trade severely.

“We are aware of the ambitious initiatives being taken by the central and state governments in upgrading the Shiradi ghat road. As we all understand that these new initiatives will take a few months to be implemented and executed, and the monsoon is around the corner, we cannot risk the precious lives moving on this stretch,” stated Maroor.