‘REPAIR Our Dilapidated Road First & Then RENAME Circles Elsewhere’-Chandrika Layout Residents

‘REPAIR Our Dilapidated Road First & Then RENAME Circles/Roads Elsewhere’- Chandrika Layout Residents Tell Officials of Mangaluru City Corporation



Mangaluru: A so-called ‘SMART CITY’, however, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has been ignoring Dilapidated Roads with Potholes, and one such road is the road leading to CHANDRIKA LAYOUT’ in Bejai, Mangaluru which is ridden with Craters like potholes, and motorists and residents are expressing woes driving, riding and walking on this disastrous dilapidated road. and while our local MLA, and officials at MCC, including the Mayor, are on the spree renaming a bunch of roads and circles, here is a great opportunity for them to rename this treacherous Road with a unique name of their choice.

And the best part is that this road is right across from the bungalow of former minister Krishna J Palemar, and being a former representative of the people, he too has turned a blind eye towards this pathetic road, including the area ward corporator Sudheer Shetty. This report is for the kind perusal of the corporator, MCC Mayor and Commissioner to take immediate steps in repairing this worn-out road which is putting motorists, especially two-wheeler riders in hardship and risking their lives or getting injured. Ever since the road was dug for laying UGD pipes in February/March 2023, it has not been restored to its original shape. Added to that due to heavy rains during the last week, the road is ridden with crater size potholes, making it much worse. But has anyone from MCC or the area ward corporator, who got their post from residents voting, totally turned a blind eye till now?

While Kudla has been selected as one of “India’s Smart City’, looking at the dilapidated roads, are we heading towards a ‘Smart City’? Just look at the pathetic condition of this road. Has any of the authorities taken any action by directing their friends at MCC to quickly resurface this dilapidated stretch of road which has been a nuisance to motorists, especially two-wheelers? I guess, absolutely NO! Just look at the pictures in this report, which will portray the pathetic condition of the road. I bet a ride on this stretch is akin to a ride on a ‘ camel’s ‘ back- just bumpy!

The Chandrika Layout is where a large number of residents live, including Doctors, Engineers, and Businessmen, among others, and also has a hostel where the students have to face the brunt of wading through this treacherous road. Heavy rains for a couple of days last week have turned this road into a mini-swimming pool, and motorists are taking the risk of travelling on such a disastrous road.

Instead of fixing the bad roads first, our MCC officials are busy resurfacing inner lanes with brand-new interlock bricks. And in the meantime, are also renaming Circles and roads, trying to make quick bucks. But when it comes to fixing the bad roads they are slow and careless. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to have these problems every year. It’s an obvious pattern and I wonder why nobody is looking into this, or better yet, our city officials should visit other metropolitan cities in India or other countries and see how they are coping with this matter. Without any delay, MCC should undertake a major exercise to refurbish City’s potholes.

Driving on this dilapidated road is like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. Anyone who has had the misfortune of commuting on this street will testify what a great pain the ride is – literally – owing to the numerous potholes that punctuate the road. Potholes are not just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system.

A senior citizen living in an apartment on this road said, “For the past couple of months I have never stepped out from my house for my daily morning and evening walk, fearing that I may slip and fall due to this bad road, filled with potholes and rainwater. How can our corporator show such negligence to us when we voted him into power? Even our Mayor and other MCC officials have also turned a blind eye to this issue. Is this how they treat senior citizens by putting them into inconveniences? I only pray that this BAD road is turned into a GOOD road at the earliest”

This road is more dangerous for two-wheeler riders and passengers in three-wheelers, who are hardly protected. This has also exposed how such causes behind crashes and fatalities are largely neglected while preparing plans to improve road safety. Until road-owning agencies were held accountable for the maintenance and booked for negligence, the menace of potholes etc won’t end. We have hardly any cases of any action taken against such negligent officials/employees.

The city crews should take quick action to fix this pathetic road before it gets much worse, especially when it rains — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damage. And for sure, the MCC authorities will not take any action, until a major accident takes place, due to potholes. Until then the residents of this layout have to bear with the consequences or curse someone at the MCC— and still keep driving or riding safely.

