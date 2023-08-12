Report sought over the supply of rotten eggs

Mangaluru: The women and child welfare department in Dakshina Kannada has sought a detailed report from Surathkal circle officials after a pregnant woman from Akashbhavan alleged that rotten eggs were supplied to her from a jurisdictional Anganwadi.

The pregnant woman has alleged that out of the 25 eggs supplied, 21 were spoilt. The district had been witnessing several such incidents over the past month, where rotten eggs were supplied by those awarded the tenders.

Eggs are being supplied to pregnant and lactating mothers, and children aged below six, through Anganwadi centres under the Integrated Child Development Programme.

Papa Bhovi, deputy director, women and child development department, said that a pregnant woman complained on Thursday, that out of 25 eggs supplied, 21 were rotten.

“Soon after receiving the complaint, our team of officials rushed to the woman’s house and enquired about the issue. I have asked officials to submit a detailed report on the issue at the earliest,” Bhovi said, adding that officials also learnt that a woman had boiled eggs and given them to a child at home.

“Officials have informed me that doctors have recommended not to serve eggs to a child at a pregnant woman’s house due to health reasons. Despite that, the woman has served the same. The report will throw more clarity on the issue,” stressed Bhovi.

Meanwhile, the contractor who has been supplying eggs will be blacklisted at the earliest possible time, he said. “We have served two notices so far to the egg supplier, but there has been no response from him,” he added.

