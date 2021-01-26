Spread the love



















REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS AT LOURDES CENTRAL SCHOOL

Mangaluru: The 72nd Republic Day at Lourdes Central School began on 25th January 2021 with introduction from a student talking about the topics in each class.

On 26th January, the LCS ground was all set, filled in with tri-colours for the celebration. The students of class X and XII were present to witness the programme. The Manager of LCS Rev. Dr John Baptist Saldanha was the President for the function.



The programme began at 8 a.m. with a prayer song by the staff. The comperes of the day, Melron Lobo and Nethra Prabhu, welcomed the guests as they stepped on to the dais. Janice D’souza of class X welcomed the gathering. The guests on the dais were the Manager, Rev. Dr John Baptist Saldanha, the Principal- Rev Fr Robert D’souza, the Vice Principal Mrs Belita Mascarenhas, Assistant Parish Priest Fr Pramod Crasta.

The programme was live streamed on Youtube. The dignitaries offered a floral tribute to the Photo of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B. R. Ambedkar for his contribution to the country. Rev Dr J. B. Saldanha, the President of the programme hoisted the flag. Anika Bharadraj and Saiyam Shet of class X gave the significance of the day in English and Hindi respectively.

The singing of patriotic songs by all the teachers consisting of three different groups added a feeling of unity. The Catholic Board of Education has honored Lourdes Central School with the trophies for 100% results for Classes 10 and 12, and was handed over to the class teachers by the Manager and the Principal.