Request by Samiti to MCC Commissioner to Train Members of Mluru ward Committee

A requisition letter from the Mangalore Ward Samiti Balaga to the Commissioner to give training to the members of the Mangalore Ward Committee.



Mangaluru: The Mangalore Ward Samiti Balaga lauds Mr Ananda C L, KAS, Commissioner, Mangalore City Corporation, for discussing the formation of bylaws of Ward Committee and Area Sabhas which was pending for a few months during the General Body Meeting on 28 July 2023 and working towards executing the bylaws through the formation of a Committee under the Chairmanship of the Mayor, thereby becoming the first Corporation City amongst the 11 corporation cities of Karnataka to reach the implementation stage.

Ward Committees have already been formed in Mangaluru, however, they are not conducted effectively and efficiently, therefore, the Balaga requested the Mangaluru City Commissioner to take appropriate actions immediately. Last December, the Janaagraha organization conducted a one-day workshop for Ward Committee members, Ward Secretaries and Corporation members. Therefore, Balaga requested that it would be germane to reach out to the Janaagraha organization, and ask them to conduct a training workshop for the Ward Committee members,

Ward Secretaries and Corporation members, to which Mangalore City Corporation Commissioner concurred. On this occasion Mr. Kishore Attavar, Convener, Mangaluru Ward Samiti Balaga, and other Balaga members including Mrs. Harini, Laura Charlotte Fernandes, Gladys Montario, Mrs. Ashalatha, Sridhar Holla, Naresh Kini etc. were present.

Like this: Like Loading...