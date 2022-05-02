Research MOU Signed with Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two organizations with respect to mental health and overall health. NAViGo Health and Social Care CIC, Grimsby, England and Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust, England both signed the MOU in presence of the Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho on 29 April 2022 in the Father Muller Research Centre.

Dr Graeme Tosh, Medical Director signed on behalf of Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust and Mike Reeve, Deputy Chief Executive signed on behalf of NAViGo Health and Social Care CIC.

Dr Safeekh A. T., Prof and Unit Head was instrumental in the prerequisites of the MOU along with his department colleagues. His contact and reciprocation led the team to visit the psychiatric unit and the hospital facilities along with a brief visit to the Father Muller Research Centre. The team was impressed with the settings and management of psychiatric care in the hospital and sought an exchange of treatment modalities and ideas to benefit the areas which they provide treatment for.

NAViGo has been through many hospitals in India and had sought a field visit to Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s psychiatric care unit since it was the oldest private mental healthcare facility in the state of Karnataka and had received many awards and recognitions in its healthcare implementations. The trust employs 300 doctors, nurses and caseworkers who work looking after North East Lincolnshire’s mental health.

Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (known as RDaSH) is a Mental Healthcare Trust serving over 850,000 inhabitants of Doncaster, Rotherham and parts of South Humber. Its headquarters are situated at St Catherine’s Hospital in Doncaster. 4000 employees work in various capacities for the trust. The trust looks into various mental health issues as well as mental health research.

Fr Ajith B Menezes was instrumental in creating a conducive environment for opening up the colleges under the FMCI to the trust’s so multicentric and exchange of research could take place. Dr Supriya Aroor, Prof and HOD Psychiatry, helped in the proceedings of the meetings.

The MOU signed after much deliberations sought primarily to exchange ideas on mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment, research collaborations and student/faculty exchange programmes. The 2-day visit by the team preceded various fact-finding and negotiations by the 2 parties involved.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho in his address was elated at the fact that after such tremendous scrutiny and feasibility studies, FMCI was selected to be part of such an exchange programme. This proves the growth of the institutions and the vision of the management of FMCI in bringing about recent advances in technologies and research to its students and faculty.

Striding into 142 years of service Father Muller Charitable Institutions have been in forefront of healthcare and healthcare education, providing through its motto of “Heal and Comfort”.