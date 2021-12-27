Resident doctors continue strike, threaten mass resignation



New Delhi: The agitating doctors on Sunday threatened mass resignation if government doesn’t expedite the matter on NEET PG counselling listed in the Supreme Court. The resident doctors are protesting against the repeated delay in the NEET-PG counselling, 2021 for the last 10 days, boycotting all medical services including emergency services across hospitals in Delhi.

The Federation Of Resident Doctors Association of India (FORDA) said that they were forced to consider this step as the Union Health Ministry has not taken any concrete steps to expedite NEET-PG counselling.

Earlier on Sunday, the doctors held a candle march to register protest against delay in PG Counseling at Safdarjung Hospital. In a massive show of solidarity, resident doctors also lit ‘diyas’ to register their protest.

Threatening mass resignation, the doctors said that they have been forced to take this decision as no concrete measures are being taken by the health ministry. The doctors will also hold a march before the supreme court on Monday to register their protest against delayed NEET PG counselling. A source said that resident doctors are also planning to surrender their medical apron and lab coat before the apex court to register their protest.

The RDAs across the nation have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponement of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in medical colleges.

Earlier, the RDAs had boycotted the emergency and the routine services in hospitals from December 6. However, the federation suspended their agitation for one week after getting the positive assurance from health ministry on December 9.