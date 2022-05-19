Resident Doctors of Lady Hardinge college strike work over assault on doctors

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) have announced to withdraw from all services, routine as well as emergency, from Thursday in view of intimidation and physical assault with the on-duty doctors.

The decision follows an incident when the relatives of a patient assaulted resident doctors, including a female doctor, on May 18 night.

In a letter to the Director of the LHMC, the resident doctors association said: “On May 18, resident doctors, including a female doctor, have been intimidated and assaulted by a patient relative. Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life saviours is not acceptable”. So we, Resident Doctors of LHMC, are withdrawing from all services with immediate effect, it said further.

The doctors have asked for institutional FIR with arrest of all culprits with immediate effect and the registration of case under Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare.

They have also asked to appoint separate bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable area and the formation of a Quick Response Team with immediate effect along with strict implementation of one patient- one relative protocol in the hospitals.