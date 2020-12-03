Spread the love



















Residential Apartments for 112 Police Constables under Housing Scheme Launched at Panambur

Mangaluru: Home minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated Residential apartments worth Rs 21.63 crore under police housing scheme for 112 police constables here at Mangaluru subdivision in Panambur were inaugurated by State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, 3 December 2020. In his inaugural address, Bommai said, “My heartfelt congratulations to the 112 police constables on their new houses. As of now, 51 percent of police have been provided with houses in the state, but we are expecting to reach 75 percent. Since the police housing scheme 2025 is already sanctioned, nearly 11,000 houses which will cover 60 percent of providing houses to the police personnel will be constructed in the next 5 years”.

Bommai further said, “We have requested suitable land for this project l from all the police commissionerate. Therefore we will construct the houses, once it is done in the first phase. As of now, there is a demand for192 house, in which 72 houses will be constructed in the land allotted and rest will be sanctioned once the land is acquired. It should be noted that Mangaluru is a centre for police and is a fast-growing city in the state, with the advancement in education and health care sectors. And due to this, we have planned for the overall development of the City, comprising infrastructure, recruitment, training, KSRP battalion and also putting up a master plan for a traffic system for areas under corporation limits which will be considered in the budget”.

“We will also strengthen the Coastal police with high-speed boats to combat illegal movements, and also improve the night beat system since we have been seeing graffiti scribbled on walls supporting terrorist groups. And since it has been brought to my notice that CCTV’s were out of order during the graffiti act, nearly 1200 CCTV’s will be installed soon under the Smart City project” added minister Bommai.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mangaluru Police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikas said, “This residential apartment project was much needed for the police constables. Even though we had received more than 112 applications, of which 112 senior-most policemen were allotted houses. The requirements of houses for policemen have been submitted to the DGP and police housing corporation. Since the police housing scheme is extended till 2025, nearly 200 houses are needed, of which 72 are approved.

Vinay Gaonkar-the DCP Crime & Traffic welcomed the gathering, while Hariram-the DCP Law and Order proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was also graced by District in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Mangaluru North MLA Dr Bharath Y Shetty, among many other dignitaries.