Residents Express Anger with Message on Hoarding over Dilapidated Sultan Bathery Road

Mangaluru: Go around every nook and corner of Mangaluru City, the roads are dug, streets and lanes left incomplete, developmental work left unfinished etc-thereby putting the lives of the citizens in hardship and inconveniences. And even after constant complaints by the people who voted these netas to power, they turn a blind eye or try to remain deaf. And among such pathetic and dilapidated roads in the City, one road that needs quick action is the Sultan Bathery road, where among the residents, even the tourists visiting the Sultan Bathery monument are facing lots of inconveniences traveling on this hazardous stretch of road.

Frustrated over the bad condition of Sultan Bathery road, the area residents have erected a hoarding/banner with a stern message of anger accusing the local MLA and Mangaluru City Corporation, for ignoring their pleas and woes. The message on the hoarding reads as -” Locals here have decided to put up this message which could reach the representatives, so that they can respond as to when the Sultan Bathery road will be upgraded since only a portion (10%) of the work is complete, and now left incomplete for days & months. Such delay in work has put people living in the area extremely difficult to commute.”

Message further states “If the condition of the road that leads to beautiful places like Boloor and Tannirbhavi, which is at a distance of just 1 km from the residence of our MLA and 2 km from the office of MCC, is in such a state, then what is the fate of tourist spots that are on the outskirts of the city? Our representatives know only to carry out ‘Guddali Pooje’ while laying the foundation stone for any work. After that they are never bothered to check on the progress of the work”.

The message further warns “If such a scenic spot or beach existed in states like Goa or Kerala, they would have beautified the area long back. Here the people’s representatives are not ready to listen to the woes and suggestions of the public. Compensation is not given to people who have sold their land to the government for road widening work. We hope at least this message will awaken the officials and peoples’ representatives to take action and do the needful, or face strong protests from the public and area residents”