Respect HC judgement, will approach SC: Cong on Rahul defamation case verdict

New Delhi: Soon after the Gujarat High Court on Friday denied stay on the conviction of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a ‘Modi surname’ remark defamation case, the Congress said that it respects the court judgement and would approach the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media at the party headquarters here, Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal said, “We respect the court, but we don’t agree with the judgement as according to us this is wrong.”

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, “We have noted the verdict of the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The reasoning of the judge is being studied, as it should be, and Dr. Abhishek Singhvi will be briefing the media in detail at 3 pm. The judgement only redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further.”

Speaking to IANS, Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said, “Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. We have trust in the Supreme Court as everyone knows why such a thing (conviction) has happened. Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue of Adani Group and Rs 20,000 crore in shell companies. We have trust in the Supreme Court.”

The remarks of the Congress leaders came after the Gujarat High Court upheld the Sessions Court’s order denying stay on conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case against ‘Modi surname’ remark.

Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the Congress headquarters here and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre. Extra security was deployed at the Congress headquarters.

