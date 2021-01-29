Spread the love



















Respect the dignity of the house and cooperate: LS Speaker



New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who had called an all-party meeting on Friday, said the parties have given assurance to cooperate in the Budget Session of Parliament.

“I have requested leaders of parties in Lok Sabha to respect the dignity of the House and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings of the House,” he said after the meeting.

Birla also said that he has requested Members to respect the dignity of the customary Presidential Address.

Observing that Members represent the hopes and aspirations of the people and the floor of the House is the ideal forum to give voice to their concerns, he assured that all will be given sufficient opportunity to express their views on all issues, including the matters related to the General Budget, as per the existing rules.

A total of 18 opposition parties boycotted the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the commencement of the Budget session to express solidarity with farmers, who have been protesting at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and other places since November 26 in support of their demands.