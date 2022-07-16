‘Respect the Elders & Your Teachers’- Chief Guest at SAPU College Investiture Ceremony

‘Respect the Elders & Your Teachers’- Chief Guest at St Aloysius PU College Students Council 2022-23 INVESTITURE CEREMONY held on Friday, 15 July 2022, with the Theme -“LEADERSHIP TO ENVISION & ACHIEVE

Mangaluru: Like they say that Change in leadership is always good and better, and it was time for change in the Students’ Council at St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru- and the Investiture Ceremony of the 2022-23 Students’ Council took place at the Loyola Hall, ST Aloysius PUC Campus.

The dignitaries for the occasion were Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ; Chief Guest, Rev. Dr Xavier Savarimuthu SJ, Research Director, St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru; Principal, Rev, Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ; Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ; Vice Principals, Mrs Charlotte Dsouza and Muralikrishna GM; Dean, Dr Pradeep M and Dean and the Director of the Students’ Council Mrs Kiran Shetty and the Director of the Students’ Council, Mrs Amitha Shetty.

The STARS OF THE DAY were the newly elected office bearers- President, Harsh Ponnappa C; Vice President Ms Anvi Shetty; Secretary Ms Sanjana Shetty; Joint Secretary Ashton D’Souza; Cultural Secretary Krish P Chowta and Sports Secretary Ms Abhisha Shetty.

The programme began with lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries, followed by the college choir, as they led everyone into prayer, through a devotional rendition. A welcome dance by the college students mesmerized the audience. The welcome address was delivered by College Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, where he said ‘Leadership is a gift. Service is a choice we make with that gift.’ The Student Council provides- leadership to the student body and the multiple activities conducted in this college. It is the fulcrum on which- the extracurricular activities of our institution rest.

“Our heartiest Congratulations to you -on being chosen as the leaders for tomorrow – a matter of pride and a matter of great responsibility- as you represent your college mates. Moreover, the vision and mission of this college- being men and women for others- will be displayed through your work, and we hope- that you see yourselves- in the light of being proud ambassadors- of our values and ethos. Dear students as you embark on leadership roles here are a few points you may like to consider: The student council is the nerve centre of our institution. It is up to you, to ensure that the varied activities offered here are enjoyed by as many students as possible, and everyone feels welcome” added Fr Clifford.

He further said, “Lead by example, let your actions speak for themselves. Always bear in mind- that this is a post for service – to encourage others, to guide their efforts, to support the student body/ and remain true to the college principles of compassion and excellence. Do not rest on past laurels, instead, introduce new ideas and make your Council contemporary and meaningful. Innovate, throw up new and fresh ideas- and do not be afraid to come to us for advice and reassurance. Strive to be inclusive, try to listen to both the loudest voices and the hesitant ones – you are after all representing others”.

Following his speech, Principal Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ administered the oath to all the student council members and they were all felicitated with sash and badges, by the Rector and the chief guest. On the occasion the Installation of three Centres’ coordinators were done- Ms Swetha , the staff in charge, for Centre for Environmental Concern and the student coordinator Chirag LR . The Centre for environmental concern is an extension service offered by the college to create a proactive band of student warriors who will contribute towards a greener future. Upholding the Jesuit Universal apostolic preference,“ Care for our common home”, Centre for Environmental Concern envisions the necessity and responsibility to respect, protect and preserve the natural world.

Also felicitation to Mark Pereira , the Coordinator for The Centre for Social Concern and the student coordinator, Ms Carol Riona.The prime need of our times is not only persons with a vision but also with persons with a mission, with a genuine social consciousness and a heart for others. With a perspective of cultivating such a heart that beats with a sense of social concern, and ready to be at stake for the lives of the poor, oppressed and the marginalized, the college has started the Centre for Social Concern.

And felicitation to Ms Anitha Pinto, the Coordinator for The Centre for Interreligious Harmony and the student coordinator, Alistar Frank Nazareth. The Centre for Interreligious Harmony aims to promote diversity and multiculturalism in our society. Students of different faiths come together to uphold the values of peace, unity, integrity, tolerance, and cooperation. The Centre for Inter religious Harmony is established to encourage respect for all religions and promote peace and harmony.

Addressing for the FIRST time after taking oath as President of Students Council Harsh Ponnappa C said, “General KS Thimayya once said “Leadership is about service, not positions”. Leadership is not a rank, leadership is not about positions. Leadership is a decision, leadership is a choice. Leadership is your ability to rise above your discomfort, whatever maybe your current state. It’s not about building material comforts. It’s about getting to know your peers, connecting, encouraging them to recognize and develop their inner qualities, allowing and making sure that not just you but they too along with you achieve and fulfil their truest potential”.

He further said, “This student council body doesn’t just consist of me or the six of us here. This council is just a small representation of the larger group of students this great institution has. This body belongs to the students. For, It is by the students, for the students and is off the students. If I could pass on something to you today, it would be- To take accountability, and To help as you grow. Hence, the challenge is to form a progressive community by balancing the interests of the individuals and that of the society. To meet this, we need to develop a value system where people accept modest sacrifices for the common good. Encourage others to become leaders, nurture leadership in others- Prepare to pass on your mantle to them, so take them along with you- and guide their journey. May the college motto LucetetArdet be your guiding light. God bless you and continue to shine the path ahead”.

“Empowering those around you to be heard and valued, makes a difference, between a leader, who simply instructs, and one who inspires”, the chief guest Rev.Dr. Xavier Savarimuthu SJ, currently the research director, Central Library director and professor of environmental science at St. Joseph’s Arts and Science College, Bengaluru gave an very inspiring and motivating speech, which received a loud applause from the student crowd. (LISTEN TO HIS SPEECH ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

In his Presidential Address, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto sj said, “You are all going to provide Service to others and nation, and also to command and serve. Ours is a well diversified country, but we are led by political leaders who are corrupt and worthless. As leaders never lose heart in your work. As students council leaders you have lots of time to serve others. You are the leaders of the making of this nation. Leadership is built within you, and not parachuted from above.The nine qualities of leadership should be-Creativity; Communication; Character; Courage; Conviction; Charisma; and Competency. Remember to be a leader is not a smooth ride-there will be hurdles and challenges, and you need to face them to succeed. India needs you to make a change and make India great. And if you have confidence and commitment, you can make a change. and also try to give, because when you give, you’ll also receive. Stay in touch forever with your teachers and other mentors.Just like Martin Luther King said “I have a dream..”, make your dreams come true”

Vote of Thanks was proposed by Director of the students’ council, Mrs Amitha Shetty, and the ceremony was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Reena Monteiro- HoD of English department.

Best of luck from TEAM MANGALOREAN to the Students Council 2022-23 of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru. The energy, the faith, the devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation.