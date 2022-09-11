‘Respect Your Teachers & Parents’-Chief Guest at Unity Academy of Education Graduation Day

‘Respect Your Teachers & Parents’-Chief Guest M R Ravi Kumar- Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) at Unity Academy of Education (UAE) Graduation Day Ceremony of 17th, 18th, & 19th Batch of B Sc Nursing and Diploma Awarding Ceremony of the 4th, 5th & 6th Batch of Paramedical Students on Saturday, 10 September 2022, in the presence of other dignitaries, Dr C P Habeeb Rahman-Chairman, UAE; Dr Raja A -Principal, UAE; Yenepoya Ajmal-Trustee, UAE; Ashfaq M Habeeb-Trustee, UAE, and Devaraj B- General Manager, Operations, Unity Hospital

Mangaluru: “Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” had said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. And here we had GRADUATES of 17th, 18th, & 19th Batch of B Sc Nursing and Diploma Awardees of the 4th, 5th & 6th Batch of Paramedical Students, all dressed to thrill, who were about to receive their certificate and medal beaming with smile and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates.

And now as these graduates emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the nation and world who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. As it is said, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. An attitude of absoluteness is the basis for everything. A star is formed out of a cloud of cool, dense molecular gas. In order for it to become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase its density. But from all that pressure, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years.

These graduates resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured. And today, these graduates celebrate their achievements, who have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying. They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates!

The graduation day ceremony, diploma awarding ceremony and the annual day of Unity Academy of Education College and School of Nursing were held at Urwa church hall on Saturday, September 10. The graduation ceremony of the 17th, 18th and 19th batch of BSc nursing and diploma awarding ceremony of the 4th, 5th and 6th batch of paramedical students was held. As many as 60-plus students graduated. The graduates’ procession was led by Ms Amitha Shaji and Mohammed Toushir-the VP’s of the Students’ association, and Ms Grishma Geaorge and Ms Malvika A-the secretaries of the Students Association.

The Graduation Ceremony began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by Ms Grishma George and team. The welcome address was delivered by Ms Priya Fernandfes-Associate Professor of UAE, followed by Principal Dr Raja A presenting the annual report, and then nursing superintendent Ms Cynthia D’Souza administering the oath for the graduates, and the graduates repeated after her. Then came the much-awaited ceremony of awarding the graduates of B Sc Nursing and Diploma Holders of Paramedical. Professor Ms G Chitra-Vice Principal of UAE read out the names of the graduates and Diploma holders.

Among the Best Awardees were- (In B SC Nursing) Ms Shilpa Philipose ( Best Outgoing Student -17th Batch); Ms Minnu Devasia (Best Clinical Nurse-17 Batch) and Ms Vaishnavi O V (All Rounder-17 Batch). From 18th Batch- Ms Taniya Biju (Best Outgoing Student); Ms Sneha Riji (Best Clinical Nurse) and Princy Thomas (All Rounder). From 19th Batch- Delma K Denny (Best Outgoing Student); Anjana N R (Best Clinical Nurse) and Nesla Shirin (All Rounder). In PARAMEDICAL – Sudarshana Naik (Best Outgoing student -4th Batch) and Abeesh C (Best Outgoing Student- 6th Batch)

Following the introduction of the chief guest by Ms Oshin Mathew-Lecturer at UAE, addressing the gathering, registrar RGUHS Bengaluru M R Ravi Kumar -the Registrar of RGUHS said, “It is a honour to sit nearby to a man who is 81 years old but looks like an 18-year-old with all the energetic and hard work he has put in in taking Unity Academy of Education to greater heights. My salute to Dr Habeeb Rahaman-the Chairman. No doubt that he is a pioneer in the education field. It is a great occasion for all you graduates to be recognized and honoured for all the hard work, sleepless nights, and sacrifice, and also the support of your parents”.

“But remember that whatever you learn is just knowledge and when you go out with knowledge into the mainstream, your skills, behaviour and approach will matter more than knowledge. Utilize your talents and knowledge into practicals when you serve the patients, showing love and care and making a difference in their lives. Let your dreams not be just to get your award and get a job, instead, your dream should transform into achievement and success. Former President of India Abdul Kalam had said “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future”. So be it that way now that you are graduates,” added Ravi Kumar.

While concluding he said, “Always remember your institution, your teachers and your parents with sincere gratitude, whatever achievement or success you made. Now that you are all graduates, don’t stop there, carry forward, and pursue higher education to become an administrator or a top post in a company or education institution. Together you should have the qualities of Human Touch, thereby making a difference in your service to others.

In his presidential address, Chairman of Unity Academy of Education C P Habeeb Rahman said, “The Unity hospital was started in 1978 and the Unity Academy of Education started in 1982 to provide for better service to the people and to the students respectively. Today Unity Academy of Education (A unit of Unity Health and Charitable Trust) is a modern, dynamic nursing college brimming with experience, knowledge and expertise. Our campus is home to bright students across the region and abroad. Following a massive investment in education infrastructure development last year, the campus is one of the most advanced in the region. The institute has an excellent track record of first-class and rank holders in Karnataka state”.

“At Unity we are different, we stand out and our students and graduates do too. It is something that we are immensely proud of and we strive year on year to keep it that way. Our difference lies in the cutting-edge technology our students have at their course time and exposure to the clinical facility which opens the world of patient care. Our most advanced state-of-the-art full-fledged campus was opened in the year 2008 with all the physical facilities required by the statutory body. We are committed to personal development as well as academic excellence with dedicated staff. It lies in the eclectic mix of students from across the state of India and abroad united by their passion, drive and ambition for their career, making Unity an exciting place to study,” added Dr Rahman.

While concluding wishing the graduates all success Dr Rahman said, “You have chosen to be a Nurse, which is the noblest profession. You are also important just like a doctor treating a patient. Your responsibilities and duties are of concern and care towards the patients. Nursing professionals play a vital role in all aspects of healthcare, be it nationwide health campaigns such as polio eradication, midwife services and community education or serving the patients at an ill-equipped healthcare facility in rural India. With their commitment and care, nurses have established themselves as the backbone of the healthcare system and their contribution is critical in achieving the healthcare goals of a nation. While you all have opted for this noble profession, you also need to be grateful to your parents, teachers and to the almighty god. Keep up the good work that you all be entrusted with, and let success come your way”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Shamruddhi, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Ashraya Borker- IV year B Sc Nursing and Nagraj Sunagar- Associate Professor, UAE. The formal function was followed by a cultural event.

