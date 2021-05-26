Spread the love



















Respond ‘ASAP’ on compliance status to new norms: Govt to social media platforms

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has written to the social media platforms, directing them to respond on their compliance to the new digital rules as soon as possible, “preferably today”.

In its notice to the social media players, the ministry said: “If you are considered as SSMI (significant social media intermediaries), please provide the reasons for the same, including the registered users on each of the services provided by you.”

Along with the compliance status on the new rules, the ministry has also sought the details of the chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, resident grievance officer, including their respective contact details and physical contact address in India.

“Please confirm and share your response ASAP and preferably today itself,” said the notice.

The timeline given by the Centre to different social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter etc. to comply with the ‘Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021’ ended on Tuesday.

