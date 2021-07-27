Spread the love



















Restoration Work in Final Stages Maravoor Bridge to OPEN Soon for Light Vehicles, probably on 1 August or sometime during the the First week of August

Mangaluru: While the Karnataka Public Works Department on July 16 had achieved a major feat by restoring a semi-collapsed concrete slab of the bridge built across River Phalguni/Gurupura on Mangaluru-Atrady state highway on the road from Mangaluru to the airport a month after it was displaced, the Bridge could be opened for light vehicles, probably during the first week of August 2021. About 99% of the work is completed, except for finishing touches. One of the slabs of the bridge at Maravoor sank a few feet in the early morning of June 15, prompting authorities to prohibit movement of vehicles. A local cab driver who noticed the crack had informed the police after which vehicles were barred from moving on the bridge. People going to the airport, Bajpe, Kateel, and Adyapady etc were forced to take a detour as a result. Motorists heading to the airport as well as Kateel were told to take alternative routes.

As per PWD Executive Engineer, Mangaluru, Yashavanth Kumar, the slab had sunk about 2.5 feet. It was lifted to its original position using state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Work on complete restoration of the bridge was being carried out on a war footing. The bridge will be re-opened for light vehicles traffic on an initial stage by installing necessary safety equipment and conducting load tests, he said adding the work would be completed soon.. Meanwhile, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer K.T. Chandrashekharaiah said, at times, over one hundred men worked day and night to restore the slab to its original position. The Well Foundation (comprising two ‘D’ type structures) that was laid up to a depth of 10 metres had sunk as it was not placed on hard rock.

With expert advice from R.K. Jaigopal, Managing Director of Struct Geotech Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, PWD executed the challenging restoration work. The foundation was initially stabilised with boulders, sand dredging and sand blasting. River water was diverted from the location by building a cofferdam. The bridge is on the route from Mangaluru city to the international airport. Motorists were told to take alternative routes while the bridge is being repaired. After strengthening the foundation, work of lifting the slab using sophisticated jacks and expansion joints was carried out. Pedestal caps were installed, and bearings were placed carefully on them to support the slab. Before allowing traffic on the bridge, load testing over 40 tonnes would be carried out to test the work, it is learnt. The department intends to keep the bridge in service even after completion of the new parallel bridge that is under construction, by suitably strengthening the foundations of other piers too.

A month ago the officials allowed people to walk on the bridge, those coming from Bajpe side and those coming from Kavoor side. People would keep their vehicles at the end of the bridge, walk across, and then catch an auto-rickshaw to reach their destination. Prakash, a staff at the Mangaluru International airport said that he and his colleagues share nealy Rs 300 to and fro from the end of the bridge to MIA by hiring an auto. So also many others, with no option, have to take an auto-rickshaw in order to reach their destination. The fare from the end of Maravoor Bridge to MIA is Rs 150, since the drivers have to return empty. Similarly, a travel from end of the bridge by auto to Kavoor junction will cost around Rs 100.

Sources reveal that on 29 July, a test will be done in order to check if the bridge is safe for vehicular movement under the supervision of experts. If the test comes out successful, light vehicles, also city buses will be allowed to ply on the bridge, however, the engineers are yet to finalize on allowing heavy vehicles to move on the bridge.

