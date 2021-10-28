Spread the love



















Restoration Work in Full Swing of Jack Well at the MCC Thumbay Water Pumping House

Mangaluru: If City residents are still wondering why there is no water coming in Mangaluru City Corporation water pipelines this morning, the reason behind is that as reported earlier by MCC that there will be NO WATER SUPPLY in Mangaluru for two days from 6 am on Oct 28 till 6 am on 30 October, since maintenance works will be undertaken at the Thumbe Water Pumping House, near Netravati River and therefore water supply will remain affected for two days.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar had also sent a circular to media stating-” It has been brought to the notice of Mangaluru City Corporation that the citizens are apprehensive regarding the circular posted previously informing disruption in water supply from 06.00 AM of 28-10-2021 to 06.00 AM of 30-10-2021″.

“The jack well was constructed in 1971 near Thumbe Water Dam with the objective of supplying water across Mangaluru City has turned structurally weak. Certain sections have already been falling apart and posing danger. Complete damage will cause major discontinuation in water supply across the city. In order to avoid those circumstances, the Jack Well is being renovated under Mangaluru Smart City Program”.

Stone Masonry Gaps Opened inside the Jack Well, leading to seepage of water

“The project must go alongside the supply of drinking water. Therefore, pausing water pumping during the course of reconstruction is necessary. The public is hereby informed that a Shutdown schedule has been formulated by the MCC noting there will be water supply for the next two months. As a part of the reconstruction assignment, there will be no water supply for the next 48 hours. Citizens are requested not to panic and cooperate with the City Corporation by using limited water”.

JACK WELL BUILT IN 1959 (Left) & JACK WELL BUILT IN 1971 (Right)

Early this morning Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean visited the Thumbe Water Pumping House near Thumbay Water Dam located on Netravati River, and found out the work is going on full swing, with a team from Yojaka India Pvt Ltd, based in Mangaluru putting all their efforts to restore the Jack Well constructed in 1971, having developed seepage and other issues.

Team of Engineers and Skilled Workers of Yojaka India Pvt Ltd at the helm of Jack Well Restoration Work

Speaking to Team Mangalorean about the restoration work of the Jack well-2 (there is one more Jack Well built in 1959, during Mangaluru Municipality time) Sachith Pai, the Project Coordinator said, “This present restoration of jack well known as jack well number 2 and its size Stone masonry. Present issue with the jack well is, most of the size Stone masonry gaps are opened, and there is seepage in this well also. In order to overcome this issue, restoration of the same has been taken up by Mangalore Smart City Limited for Mangaluru City Corporation”.

“Major works involved in this is sandblasting of inside surface to remove the deposits of silts and other particles, ahead to that ,specialised works like gunting, shot Creeting etc will be carried out by the tender awardee YOJAKA INDIA PVT LTD. We are around 45 team members to carry out this work, and we will do our best to finish most of the work by 30 October morning, so that water is supplied to the citizens of Mangaluru. More restoration work will be carried out in future days, where the complete work of restoration will take around 30 days, but will be done in batches” added Engineer Pai.

When asked to brief about his company, Sachith Pai said, “Yojaka India pvt Ltd is known for marine , offshore works and completed so many critical works in mangalore as well as all over India, successfully. Established in the year 1998 and since its inception our Company has successfully executed projects and delivered services to its Private, Institutional, Governmental and International Clients, in diversified fields of engineering. Our core areas of businesses are Marine, Dredging, Civil, Mechanical, Offshore logistics, Import-Export and Tourism. Our primary objective then was providing engineering services to the growing marine industry”.

“In 1999, Yojaka forayed into its first marine operation by entering into an agreement with New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) for the deployment and operation of the patrol boat in their territorial waters. This agreement was also a milestone, as it was among the first private and government joint security operations in Indian ports. With this as a stepping stone, Yojaka bagged its next prestigious projects with Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) a subsidiary of ONGC, for the work of operation and maintenance of their Virtual Jetty at NMPT. Yojaka successfully executed this project for a period of three years by handling the mooring of vessels and executing the transfer of petroleum products from the ship to shore through floating hoses, much to the admiration of MRPL and NMPT” added Er Pai.

He further said, “Motivated by challenges and constantly upgrading with time, technology and resources, Yojaka gradually expanded into new horizons of Marine, Mechanical, Offshore and Civil Engineering. In the year 2006, with a clear vision of expansion and global growth, Yojaka was rechristened as Yojaka (India) Private Limited. With a registered office located in Mangaluru, our Managing Director Jagadish Boloor, is at the helm of Yojaka’s Corporate affairs and business developments, and sees that all our works are done to the utmost satisfaction of our clients’ ‘.

.My sincere thanks to Yeshwanth Prabhu-the Assistant Executive Engineer and Sudhakar- the In-Charge at the Thumbay Water Pump House for permitting me to tour the area and also providing details. Thanks also to MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridar for his cooperation. So, with a experienced team of Engineers and skilled workers of Yojaka India Pvt Ltd, Mangalureans can assure that the restoration work at the Thumbay Water Pumping House will be done in the scheduled time and in a scientific and systematic way, so that there won’t be problems in the nearest future at the water pump house. Until the City water is back flowing in MCC water pipe lines, keep stock of bottled water and quench your thirst!

