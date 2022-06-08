‘Restore Dug Up Areas or Face Action for Laxity of Works’- Mayor Warns Agencies

‘Restore Dug Up Areas or Face Action for Laxity of Works’- Mangaluru city Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty Warns Agencies like Mescom, GAIL, Kudcemp, telecom companies and other agencies, and tells them “Do not take up new work without completing the restoration of a previous one,”

Mangaluru: If you go around the so called ‘SMART CITY’, around 99% percent of the city’s roads/lanes have been dug up numerous times by Agencies like GAIL Pipe-Line Gas Co, Mescom, Kudcemp, telecom companies and other agencies- and the dug up areas are unrestored posing DANGER to motorists and pedestrians. Many of the city’s roads are totally disastrous due to the ongoing development works taken up by MCC, MSCL, among others.

It should be noted that as per a resolution adopted during the recently held council meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), Mayor Premanand Shetty held the first meeting for 15 wards of the city on Monday, 6 June 2022. Earlier the council meeting on 31 May 2022 had decided to hold review meetings with corporators of 15 wards and officials in a week. Four meetings will be held in a month to cover all the 60 wards and the first meeting was held for wards 31 to 45 on Monday.

During the meet, members raised the issue of Mescom, GAIL, Kudcemp, telecom companies and other agencies digging roads and leaving the area unrestored. As a result, roads in many areas are filled with pits and trenches causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists, the members said. In response the Mayor directed officials of various agencies present to take necessary measures, and warned of action in cases of laxity. “Do not take up new work without completing the restoration of a previous one,” Shetty said.

Also speaking MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the work should not cause inconvenience to the public. On black spots in the city where people dump waste, the commissioner said CCTV cameras will be placed at all such identified locations.

To various other issues related to the supply of drinking and encroachment of footpaths by vendors in the city, the mayor and commissioner directed officials to take necessary action. Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao, members of wards 31 – 45 and officials of the MCC, GAIL, Kudcemp and Mangaluru Smart City Limited were present.