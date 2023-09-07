Restrictions on Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations Imposed by Top Cop, MLA Opposes It

Restrictions on Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations Imposed by (Former) Top Cop/Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, In Response MLA Vedavyas Kamath Opposes It

Mangaluru: A few days before he got transferred, police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain on 1 September had issued certain guidelines on how organizers should handle the Krishna Janmashtami and Mosaru Kudike celebrations. An advisory by the Police Commissioner had mentioned that the pots for the mosaru kudike should be tied at a maximum height of 14ft, and only pots should be tied to the pole, during the celebrations of the mosaru kudike. The organisers should ensure that the movement of vehicles is not affected while tying the pots. The spraying of old water on those who break the pots should be avoided. And that the organisers of the celebrations should seek prior permission from the police.

(Former) Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

MLA Vedavyas Kamath

The Police Commissioner had also mentioned “Processions should pass through the routes finalized by the police. The organizers should take precautions regarding electric wires while tying the pots and organizers should ensure sufficient lighting during mosaru kudike processions. An ambulance should be stationed at the celebration venues for any emergencies. Vehicles used for tableau during the procession should have fitness and insurance certificates. The permission of the police should be sought for the use of loudspeakers, and the use of it will not be allowed after 10 p.m., as per the Supreme Court guidelines. The tableau should not hurt the sentiments of any religion/community. Firecrackers should not be burst near hospitals, and no fireworks after 10 p.m. Permission should be availed from urban local bodies for mounting banners/hoardings. The banners/hoardings should be provocative. The banners/hoardings should be immediately removed after the event”.

Tit-for-Tat, now the MLA of Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath has opposed the city police imposing certain restrictions on the Krishna Janmashtami festival processions and the ‘mosaru kudike’ celebrations. In a statement on Wednesday, the MLA said that the restrictions will come in the way of celebrating the traditional festival freely. “It is not proper to control the celebrations under the guise of law,” he said. Kamath claimed that the police have asked the leaders of committees organising the celebrations to submit their photographs with the documents of the festival venue to the jurisdictional police station.



Questioning it, the MLA said that the leaders are respectable members of society. It is not right on the part of the police to ask them to submit their photographs. The MLA said “Asking the organising committees to wind up the celebrations by 10 p.m. is an attempt to curtail the festival processions and spirit of the festival. After the Congress came to power it controlled the traditional Hindu festivals, thus hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Imposing the restrictions on the celebrations of the festival will not be tolerated,” added the MLA.

Even though the city police on September 1 issued general guidelines for the procession and the ‘mosaru kudike’ celebrations, it did not mention anything about submitting the photographs of celebration committee leaders and submitting the documents of the venue to police stations. In conclusion, in my perspective, no matter what, restrictions are imposed by the police commissioner or the MLA against the restrictions, the organizers anyways will disobey the rules, and continue with celebrations as per their wish, as we have seen in the past. Loudspeakers/blaring music and even fireworks are used past 10 pm, and that too near Hospitals- One example is in the Kadri Temple vicinity, where there are about five hospitals/clinics. Seems like a “We Don’t Practice What We Preach” kind of deal! Anyways, Let’s celebrate the fun of Mosaru Kudike grandly, without creating a nuisance to others.

