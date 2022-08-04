Restrictions & Section 144 Extended till 8 August as per Top Cop

Restrictions & Section 144 Extended till 8 August- Also SHOPS and other ESTABLISHMENTS to SHUT from 9 pm till 6 am until 8 August.

Mangaluru: As per Mangaluru Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar Section 144 has been extended throughout Mangaluru police commissionerate till 6 am on 8 August 2022. Also the restrictions on shops, businesses and establishments will continue to remain closed from 9PM to 6 AM on 8 August 2022

Police Commissioner also said that the earlier restrictions mentioned by the ADGP Alok Kumar that male (youngsters) riding pillion from 6 pm to 6 am for a week has been now withdrawn after several complaints, and also considering it would lead to inconveniences to commuters. ADGP earlier had mentioned that only children, women and senior citizens would be allowed to ride pillion.

