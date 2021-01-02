Spread the love



















Results of ‘Carol of the Bells’ a Online Christmas Carols Contest hosted by ‘Blue Angels Choir’



Mangaluru: Blue Angels Choir, Mangalore successfully hosted ‘Carol of the Bells’, an online Christmas Carols singing Competition. The competition was held in 4 categories; 4 to 10 years (solo), 10 to 16 years (solo), above16 solo and group. Registration was free and it was open to all irrespective of religion. Videos were uploaded on our YouTube Channel. There were 142 entries of which 133 got selected as they fulfilled all the criteria. There were entries from Mangalore, Udupi, Honnavar, Chikkmagaluru, Bengaluru, Mumbai and also from Dubai. The winners were announced on our Youtube Channel – Click Here. Here are the Results below :

Category A (4 to 10 Years)

Winner : Neha Andria Casthelino, Kulshekar

Runner Up: Gianna Martis, Mumbai

Category B (10 to 16 Years)

Winner : Melona Clisha Saldanha, Bajpe

Runner Up : Delvina Rebecca Pereira, Derebail

Category C (Above 16 Years Solo)

Winner : Cherlyn Dsouza, Jeppu

Runner Up : Stallone Rick Emmanuel Pereira, Bejai

Category D (Above 16 Years Group)

Winner : Vocal Match

Runner Up: The Euphonix

The event has been judged by eminent judges of the Konkani Music Industry. Velita Lobo, winner of MTG, Konkani Reality show, Jaison J Sequeira, a well-known singer and composer, producer of Ho Jeev album, Prajoth D’sa, Udi Udi fame singer and Bro. Aaron Babush Rodrigues, a Carmilite Seminarian and a composer.

Also here are the Bonus Prizes for highest views.

Category A (4 to 10 Years)

Simona Christine Fernandes, Vamanjoor,

(With 3751 views)

Category B (10 to 16 Years)

Deanne Bridget Pereira, Bendore (With 3167 views)

Category C (Above 16 Years Solo)

Melvita Vas, Ujire (With 4568 views)

Category D (Above 16 Years Group)

The Skylarks, Derebail (With 5340 views)

The views were counted upto 28th December 2020. Winners and Runners were awarded with Cash Prize, Gift Vouchers and Exciting Goodies.



