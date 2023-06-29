Retired Teacher Teresa D’Sa (88) from Moodubelle Passes Away

Mrs Teresa D’Sa(88) Wife of the Late Mr Louis D’Sa, Mother of the Late Philomena/William Aranha, Patric/Jyothi, Geofferey/Priscilla, Gretta/Late Edward D’Souza, Dr Alwyn/ Dr Kusum, Joel/Hilda, Godfrey Prakash/Preethi, Nirmala/ Leonard Menezes passed away on June 28, 2023.

Funeral cortege leaves the residence “D’Sa Cottage” Moodubelle on Saturday, 01 July 2023 at 9.30 am followed by mass and burial service at St Lawrence Church, Moodubelle.

Contact: 9741508769, 9845216802

Like this: Like Loading...