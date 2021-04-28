Spread the love



















Return of the LOCKDOWN! Mangaluru Looks Deserted as 14-Day Lockdown Begins

Mangaluru: After experiencing a few lockdowns last year during the pandemic, we are once again forced to experience the 14-day lockdown which came into effect from Tuesday 27 April night and will continue till 6 am on 12 May morning to break the chain of Covid transmission across the state and reduce the number of Covid-19 cases. The 14-day lockdown to contain the Coronavirus spread amid the pandemic’s second wave began across Karnataka on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and will be in force till 6 a.m. on May 12.

As per the stringent guidelines issued in an order by state chief secretary P. Ravi Kumar on Monday, the lockdown forced people to stay home, as public transport, including buses, taxis, autos and private vehicles will never operate for the next two weeks except for 4 hours during the day. As notified, a few people were seen buying their daily needs for 4 hours from 6-10 a.m., as markets and shops selling essential needs like milk, groceries, eggs, fish, meat, vegetables and fruits were open. But the response was very low, since many people had stocked up their essentials on Tuesday.

Police had been directed to prevent movement of all types of vehicles except for emergency purposes when a patient needs to be rushed to hospital for treatment. On Tuesday night, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar made rounds around the City, and made stops at various police check posts.The police will file cases against people seen unnecessarily moving on the roads, said police commissioner, urging the general public to extend full cooperation during the lockdown. Traffic was less in most of the roads and the streets were devoid of the routine crowd. Buses and auto rickshaws were off the road and government buses are also not operational. Mangaluru city police have set up checkposts at 54 places in the city, to stop unnecessary movement of vehicles. A total of 1,000 police personnel have been used for security purposes.

In the meantime, racing against time before the lockdown began, thousands of people, including migrants rushed during the day to railway stations and inter-state and intra-state bus terminals in cities across the state to reach their native places within the state or in the neighbouring states. Fearing that the 14-day lockdown may be extended if Covid cases don’t decline by May 12, hundreds of families, especially bachelors and students left this tech city with luggage to their homes in towns and villages across the state.

During this 14-day lockdown Schools, colleges, cinema theatres, malls, gyms, hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs and non-essential shops will remain shut. Students appearing for scheduled exams are, however, allowed to travel in their own or private vehicles with their hall ticket as a pass to commute. Banks, ATMs, insurance offices, e-commerce firms, facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, cold storage and warehousing are allowed to operate during the fortnight shutdown. Hotels, restaurants and eateries are permitted to operate only kitchens for take-aways or home delivery of food items. Service will not be allowed in their premises.

It is learnt that interestingly, through the entire press conference to decide about the lockdown , CM Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues consciously avoided spelling the term “lockdown” and referred to it as either “stringent measures” or “Corona Curfew” being enforced through the two weeks. Yediyurappa and the government deflected any and all questions on whether the government will consider financial aid packages to those who will suffer due to the lockdown measures. Earlier, Yediyurappa announced that the Karnataka government will be making the one crore state government procure doses of Covishield vaccines free of cost for the age group between 18 years and 44 years, whose inoculation drive will begin from May 1.



According to the state health bulletin, a record 31,830 new Covid cases were reported in a day, taking the state’s Covid tally to 14,00,775, including 3,01,899 active cases. As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru registered 17,550 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 6,87,751, including 2,06,223 active cases. Of 180 lives lost to the infection on Tuesday, 97 were from Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 14,807 and the city’s toll to 6,002 since the pandemic broke out in March a year ago.