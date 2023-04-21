‘Reuse, Reduce and Repair’: Lecture on Sustainable Waste Management at FMHMC, Deralakatte

Mangaluru: NSS Unit of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College in association with Chair in Christianity of Mangalore University organised a lecture on “Sustainable Waste management” on 21st April 2023 at the College Auditorium.

Mr Jeeth Milan Roche, Social Entrepreneur and Environmentalist spoke to the NSS volunteers and students of the institute on managing various types of waste. He conscientised the participants on responsible managing four kinds of waste: wet waste, dry waste, e-waste and hazardous waste. He further noted, “No doubt, we have got good education but we should get good air, good water and good air.” Mr Jeeth interacted and enlightened the students, with his experience in the field and called everyone to practice waste management and then educate it to others. He responded to the questions raised by the students and created ecological awareness in their minds.

Rev. Dr Ivan Souza, Head of Chair in Christianity welcomed and introduced the speaker Mr Jeeth Milan Roche. Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, the principal of the college welcomed Mr Jeeth with a floral bouquet and Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, the director of the Homeopathic institute felicitated him for his achievement. Dr Nishal Preemal compered the program. It was well organised by NSS unit of the college under the leadership of Dr Deeraj Fernandes. Around 350 students of the college were part of the program.

By Dr Deeraj Fernandes

NSS Program Officer

Like this: Like Loading...