‘Reuse, Reduce & Recycle! Hotel Management Team Create a 12 ft Christmas Tree with Waste Plastic Bottles

With a ‘Reuse, Reduce & Recycle’, Hotel Management Team ( Students and faculty of BSC(hs) of Laxmi Memorial College of Hotel Management, Kodialbail, Mangaluru) Create Christmas Tree using nearly 1450 Waste Plastic Bottles

Mangaluru: This is a time for celebration and holidays. There are lots of parties and get-togethers that at the end of the day generate a lot of waste. It is therefore heart-warming to see that Christmas can be an occasion to utilize waste in a meaningful way, such as this 12-feet Christmas tree made of nearly 1450 waste plastic (soft drink/soda) bottles. The students and faculty of BSC(hs) of Laxmi Memorial College of Hotel Management, Kodialbail, Mangaluru) wanted to show how it is important to be different each year, show to everyone that each of us can make something beautiful from useless things. The result was an enormous 12-meter tall Christmas tree made from recycled bottles. At night, the tree is lit from the inside resulting in a glowing, translucent, emerald green spruce that’s making news all over..

The faculties, namely Professor Shailesh Ramesh and Assistant Professor Rahul Bhat, along with students-Mildred D’Souza, Karthik, Allen Larsen Kotian and Vishwas were involved in making this beautiful unique Eco-Friendly Christmas tree, which is displayed in front of the college entrance for viewers. The creators of this Christmas tree have always been fascinated with how waste materials can be creatively put to good use instead of just throwing them away, and they are happy about the unique Christmas Tree they made.

L-R: Mildred D’Souza, Prof Shailesh Ramesh, Allen Larsen Kotian and Prof. Rahul Bhat

It is learnt that the students had collected these used plastic bottles from the past one month from various outdoor events, restaurants, public places etc. As the tree required the same kind of bottles it was a big task for the students to collect it, and they managed to do it. The objective of the tree is to create awareness among the people regarding a plastic-free environment., and to make this world sustainable, recycling plastic recycling thoughts is equally important. Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle!

Christmas is a festival we all celebrate with all our hearts. We can’t celebrate Christmas without Christmas trees. We all buy various sizes of trees and decorate them with many lights and toys to celebrate Christmas. But one bad thing about these Christmas trees is the killing of live trees for this one day. That is so horrible! Next 2022 Christmas, let’s celebrate Christmas in an eco-friendly way, so we can protect our mother earth in this dangerous nature-harming period. The faculty and students of this hotel management college have shown us an example through their unique creativity. Kudos to them!

How about making a Christmas tree with recycled plastic bottles next year? That will be great right! As we all know, how much harm can one bottle of plastic do! You just have to collect some plastic bottles to make them. Brace yourself and learn some amazing ways to create an eco-friendly Christmas tree.