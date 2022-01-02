Rev. Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro Takes Charge as Principal of St Philomena College, Puttur

Puttur: Rev. Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro took the charge as the Principal of St Philomena College, Puttur. Very Rev. Fr Jerome Lawrence Mascarenhas, Correspondent of the College congratulated the newly appointed Principal.

Fr Antony Prakash Monteiro hails from Shirva in the Udupi district. He did his early education at Shirva, BSc with the fifth rank from St. Philomena College and MSc in Physics from Mangalore University with the First Rank and Gold Medal. He did research in Theoretical Particle Physics at Mangalore University under Prof K B Vijaya Kumar and obtained a PhD in the year 2011 and then joined St. Philomena College as Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics. He has served as Campus Director of the College and also the Chairman of the Center for PG Studies and Research of the College. He is instrumental in establishing the Post Graduate Departments of Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science and Economics at the centre.

Rev. Fr Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro is an active researcher, and published the research papers in National/International Journals of repute and presented the findings at National/International Conferences. He established the ‘Theoretical Physics Research Laboratory’ in the College and successfully completed the major research project funded by the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences. He has received ‘VGST Award for Research Publications (ARP) in the year 2018 for his outstanding research publications by the Vision Group on Science and Technology (VGST), Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Karnataka Government, which is constituted under the Chairmanship of distinguished scientist Bharat Ratna Prof. C N R Rao. The VGST also rewarded him a grant worth Rs 20 lakhs to establish the ‘Center for Theoretical Nuclear and Particle Physics for Advanced Studies’ in PG Center of St. Philomena College, Puttur.

Rev. Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro obtained ordination as a Priest in 2006. Before joining St Philomena College, he has served as Assistant Parish Priest at St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai Lady Church, Maria Ashram, Talapady, Sacred Heart Church, Maril. He has authored books in Kannada, Konkani and English Languages related to religious and educational fields. He has two books in Physics published by international publications. Recently he did MA in Kannada from the Karnataka State Open University of Mysore.

Rev. Dr Antony Prakash Monteiro is popularly known as ‘Quiz Priest’ among the Christians of the Mangalore Diocese. Till now he has authored five Bible quiz books in three languages – Konkani, Kannada and English. Campus Director of the College Fr Stany Pinto the Principal of St Philomena PU College Fr Vijay Lobo, Hostel warden Fr Ashok Rayan Crasta, Management Governing council members, Dr Norbert Mascarenhas, Prof Paul Herald Mascarenhas, Mr John D’Souza, Mr Everest Rodrigues, Mr J. P. Rodrigues, Mr Valerian J. Fernandes, Prof Xavier D’Souza, Mr John Cutinho; IQAC Coordinator Dr A P Radhakrishna, Alumni Association President Mr AJ Rai, the member of PTA Mr Jayakumar Rai, and other teaching & non-teaching staff members were present on the occasion.

Staff secretary of the College, Prof. Ganesh Bhat K compered the programme.