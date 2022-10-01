Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza takes Charge as New Chancellor of Udupi Diocese

Udupi: Most Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese has appointed Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza as the New Chancellor of the Diocese w.e.f. 1st October 2022. Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza took charge as the new Chancellor of Udupi Diocese.

The Bishop, Most Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo presided over the prayer service held at the Bishop’s House chapel. Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza made the Profession of Faith and took the oath of fidelity and secrecy. The Bishop handed over the Chancery Files to him and wished him well in his new ministry. Directors of various Commissions were present during the ceremony.

Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza was ordained a priest on 15th April 2010. He has served as assistant Parish Priest in Rosario Cathedral, Cordel and Moodubelle Churches. Dr Roshan D’Souza did his Masters’s in Canon Law from St Peter’s Pontifical Institute, Bangalore and has obtained his Doctorate in Canon Law from the Urbaniana Pontifical University, Rome, Italy. He also has a Diploma in Jurisprudence from the Roman Rota Tribunal, Rome.

