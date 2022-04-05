Revival of Cong is essential for democracy: Sonia



New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi while addressing the parliamentary party on Tuesday said that the revival of the party is essential for democracy and the results of elections were “shocking” and “painful”.

In her address she said, “Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone…it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well.

“I am very well aware how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful. The Congress working committee (CWC) has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too. I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organisation. Many are pertinent and I am working on them.”

She said that it was important to put forth a roadmap and for that a ‘Shivir (meeting)’ should be held.

“That is where the views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard. They will contribute to put forward a clear roadmap on the urgent steps to be taken by our party on how best to meet the challenges we are confronted with,” she said.

She also said the road ahead was more challenging than ever before.

The Congress lost polls in all the five states which went for polls in February-March and could not get good numbers while the BJP repeated its winning performance in four states itself.