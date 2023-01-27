RFO Raghav Patali Sentenced to 5 Years Jail and Rs 1.5 Crore Penalty

Mangaluru: The Range Forest Officer of Belthangady, Raghav Patali was convicted to 5 years in jail and a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore, on January 27, by the III Additional Sessions Court for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In the press release, SP of Lokayukta, C A Simon stated that the accused possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. In this connection, a case was registered on 21 July 2011, in the Karnataka Lokayukta Police Station in Mangaluru under section 13(1)(E) and 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

On January 27, the III Additional Sessions Court judge B B Jakati inquired about the case and sentenced Raghav Patali to five years jail term and a fine of Rs 1.5 crore.

Police Inspector Uday M Nayak was the complainant. DySP Vittal Das Pai was the investigating officer who submitted the chargesheet to the court.

