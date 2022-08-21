RGUHS Mysore Zone Inter Collegiate Football Tournament ends at FMHMC

Valedictory Programme and Prize Distribution of RGUHS Mysore Zone Inter Collegiate Football Tournament 2022-23 at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte , Mangaluru

Mangaluru: RGUHS Mysore Zone Inter Collegiate Football Tournament 2022-23 was hosted by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte from 17th to 19th August 2022. The tournament was inaugurated on 17th August 2022 by Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions at Father Muller Stadium, Deralakatte, Mangaluru.

Total of 48 teams from various colleges under Rajiv Gandhi University Sciences, Karnataka participated in the tournament. The valedictory programme and prize distribution was held on 19th August 2022. After three days of exciting RGUHS Mysore Zone Inter Collegiate Football Tournament Kanachur Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Natekal won the tournament & Tejasvini Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Kudupu were runner-up of the tournament.

Govind, Tejasvini Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Kudupu was awarded as Best forward player. Shammas, Kanachur Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Natekal was awarded as Best Defender and Hadi Rahman, Kanachur Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Natekal was awarded as Best Goal keeper of the tournament.

Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital distributed the prizes for the winners. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Mr Chennakeshava M.G., Physical Education Instructor, FMHMC, Dr Hafis S Coordinator, Sports Committee & members and students were present for the valedictory programme.

