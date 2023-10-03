RGUHS Mysore Zone Throwball (M&W) & Tennikoit (W) Tournament at FMHMC

RGUHS Mysore Zone Throwball (M&W) & Tennikoit (W) Tournament 2023-24 at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: RGUHS Mysore Zone Throwball (M&W) and Tennikoit (W) Tournament 2023-24 was hosted by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte on 3rd & 4th October 2023. Ms. Deekshitha, a national-level Throwball player, Inaugurated the tournament on 3rd October 2023 at Father Muller Stadium of the college. Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions presided over the programme.

The inaugural programme began with a prayer song. Mr Alen Jinson, Sports secretary welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. The Chief Guest Ms. Deekshitha in her inaugural address wished the players and said “Throwball is a gameplay of agility and strategy, where every point is earned with determination and skill. Make sure to put out the unique Strength of each player for good team play. Keeping your focus on the game at hand is the key to success”.

Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho in his presidential address ” It is commendable that the students from various streams of Medical Sciences are here serving their drive to be active in Sportsmanship. It is a step in the right direction as it only serves a higher purpose of upkeeping the health of an individual” and wished the teams the best performance.

Dr Deeraj Fernandes, Sports in charge of the college, thanked everyone on behalf of the Institution. The formal Inaugural function was concluded with the Institution Anthem and dignitaries were escorted to the stadium, to play the inaugural game.

Fr Ashwin L Crasta, Assistant Administrator Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC, Dr Vilma M D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr Suresh N, Sports Coordinator, Mysore Zone, Chennakeshava M.G., Physical Education Instructor, FMHMC, Physical Education Directors of other colleges, Faculty members, Students’ Council members and students were present for the inaugural programme.

27 teams (Throwball Women), 13 teams (Throwball Men) and 10 teams (Tennikoit women) from various colleges of the Mysore zone affiliated with RGUHS are participating in the tournament.

